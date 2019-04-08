Dad kills toddler’s mom in custody exchange at police station, California cops say

A man dropped off a 17-month-old infant at a Hawthorne, California, police station, then killed the baby’s mother with a shotgun when she arrived for a custody exchange, police say. Screengrab from KCBS video

A man dropped off his 17-month-old child inside a Hawthorne, California, police station Sunday evening for a custody exchange, then retrieved a shotgun from his vehicle, KCBS reported.

When the girl’s mother arrived to pick her up, the 30-year-old man fatally shot the woman outside the station, KABC reported. He was later arrested.

The 17-month-old girl, who was waiting inside the station, was not injured in the incident, according to the station.

“I have 30 years with the department and I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Lt. Scott Hoaglund of the Hawthorne Police Department, KCBS reported. Hawthorne is near Los Angeles.

The slaying took place about 6 p.m. in front of the 27-year-old woman’s son and relatives, who had accompanied her to the exchange, KNBC reported.

The mother had asked her family to come with her to the exchange because she feared her daughter’s father, KCBS reported.

“One of our officers was inside and rushed outside when he heard the gunfire,” said Lt. Gary Tomatani of the department, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

Police say the gunman fled in a black Chevrolet pickup truck, and the officer opened fire, the Los Angeles Times reported. It was not clear whether the man was hit.

The truck was later found at a nearby Denny’s parking lot, where police say they recovered a firearm, the Los Angeles Daily News reported. Officers searched the neighborhood and found the suspected gunman about 9 p.m. His name has not been released.

