Uber driver drops riders at airport, circles back to burglarize home, Calif. cops say

An Uber driver from the Sacramento area faces burglary charges after Bay Area police said he dropped off riders at the airport, then drove back to their home and tried to burglarize it.

San Mateo police arrested Jackie Gordon Wilson, a 38-year-old Rancho Cordova man, on Friday near Sacramento, accusing the ride-sharing driver of ransacking and stealing from one home on Thursday and attempting to burglarize another, according to a news release Monday. Security cameras at the homes helped tie Wilson to the incident, police said.

The investigation began around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday when San Mateo police were called to a home that someone had “completely ransacked” and taken numerous belongings from, according to police.

Ring surveillance footage from the ransacked home showed a burglar breaking in, and after posting the video on Ring’s community sharing platform, the victim discovered the burglar was an Uber driver who had recently picked up residents from a home just blocks away and dropped them off at the airport, police said.

That other home had a Ring camera, too, which revealed another incriminating clip — this one showing “Wilson attempting to burglarize the very home of his riders an hour after dropping them off at the airport,” police said.

But an alarm sounded at the passengers’ home, foiling Wilson’s attempt there, according to police.

Police said a “round-the-clock investigation led detectives to the suspect’s home in Rancho Cordova,” where Wilson was arrested and a search warrant was executed. Stolen items from the San Mateo home were found in his house, according to police.

Wilson was arrested “wearing the same clothing he had on while lurking around our quiet San Mateo neighborhood the day before,” police said.

In a statement emailed to McClatchy, San Francisco-based Uber said the company is ready to help police with the case.

“We removed the driver’s access to the app as soon as we were made aware of the allegations and stand ready to assist police in their investigation,” Uber said in a statement.

Wilson was booked at the San Mateo County Jail on burglary and attempted burglary charges, according to the news release.

“The investigation continues as detectives are looking into Wilson’s activities to identify any other crimes and recover additional stolen property,” police said.

San Mateo police advised those who use ride-sharing services to be cautious.

“Be mindful where you are picked up and dropped off,” police warned. “For example, if you use rideshare to the airport, the driver will know you won’t be home for several days.”