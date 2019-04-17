Firefighters to the rescue as adorable Oregon pup gets head stuck in dryer vent

Poor puppy. She tried to get back in house by dryer vent and got stuck Shamia, and 11-week-old Dallas, Oregon, German Shepherd puppy, got stuck in a dryer event and Dallas Fire and EMS came to the rescue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Shamia, and 11-week-old Dallas, Oregon, German Shepherd puppy, got stuck in a dryer event and Dallas Fire and EMS came to the rescue.

Shamia, an 11-week-old German shepherd, thought she’d found a new and interesting way back inside her Dallas, Oregon, home on Tuesday, firefighters wrote on Facebook.

Unfortunately for Shamia, her new route through an outdoor dryer vent didn’t work out so well, leaving her head stuck in the vent, Dallas Fire & EMS reported.

Her owner called firefighters, who quickly rescued Shamia from the vent and then posed for a few photos with her, the agency wrote.

She suffered only a few minor scrapes and was “super happy” to be free, firefighters wrote.

“Puppies are generally curious by nature and sometimes they can get themselves into precarious predicaments,” the agency noted on Facebook.

Dallas is a community north of Corvallis and west of Salem in northern Oregon.