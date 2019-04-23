‘Where’s the rest?’ Prosthetic leg lost by skydiver lands in California lumber yard

Skydiver Dion Calloway, 39, lost his leg following a skydiving accident two years ago, then Monday lost his prosthetic leg in another jump. The leg wound up in a lumber yard near the Sonoma County, California, airport. Sonoma County Sheriff's Department via Facebook

Micah Smith had only one question Monday when a Redwood Empire employee discovered a prosthetic leg, still wearing a blue Nike tennis shoe, in the firm’s California lumber yard, The Press Democrat reported.

“My first concern was ‘OK, where’s the rest?’” Smith said, according to the publication. A worker had spotted a glint of sunlight off the metal leg, at first mistaking it for a soda can. Fortunately, a check of the yard didn’t turn up any other missing body parts.

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies called to the scene in Cloverdale began to investigate, sheriff’s officials wrote on Facebook.

Deputies visited the nearby Cloverdale Municipal Airport and learned a skydiver had landed at the airport minus his prosthetic leg on Sunday following a 10,000-foot jump, deputies wrote.

“I’ve jumped with the prosthetic before, but a rush of air got inside this time and it just flew off,” said Dion Callaway, 39, of Santa Rosa, according to The Press Democrat. “I tried to watch where it was falling, but I was so overwhelmed in that moment I could not keep track.”

Callaway, who estimates he’s skydived more than 500 times since 2003, shattered his heel in a landing at the Cloverdale airport two years ago, eventually requiring amputation, the publication reported.

Deputies reunited Callaway with his prosthetic leg, valued at $15,000, on Monday, the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

“He jokingly quipped that this was his second leg lost while skydiving,” reads the post. “Good luck Dion!! Great spirit!!!”

Dion said the leg, which fell on a pile of sawdust in the lumber yard, “doesn’t look like it’s damaged at all,” KNTV reported.

He plans to skydive again, possibly as soon as next weekend — this time with a tether securing his prosthetic leg, the station reported.

The Facebook post by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department on the incident has received 10,000 likes and 1,100 comments as of Tuesday morning.

