Instructor shoots a man in the leg at sheriff’s gun range class, California cops say

A civilian instructor inspecting a firearm accidentally shot a man in the leg at a Riverside County sheriff’s training class for concealed-carry permit holders, the agency says.

The incident took place Aug. 10 at the Ben Clark Public Safety Training Center operated by the sheriff’s department in the Southern California county, a press release says.

As part of the renewal process, the instructor checks the firearms of class members to ensure they are in good working order and have no illegal modifications, the release says.

The participants are instructed to unload their firearms before passing them to the instructor, but when the instructor pulled the trigger to test the gun, it fired and hit the owner in the leg, sheriff’s officials wrote.

“The injured citizen was treated by range staff,” the release reads. “Paramedics arrived and the citizen was transported to a local hospital where he received treatment for a non-life-threatening wound.”

The agency has begun an investigation into the incident, according to the release.

A Riverside County spokesperson identified the man who was shot as a county employee attending the class as a private citizen, The Desert Sun reported.

In July, a U.S. Homeland Security agent accidentally shot himself in the leg while training at a Bronx gun range, the New York Post reported. The firing range is used by New York police and other law enforcement agencies.

The agent was hospitalized with a non-life threatening injury, according to the publication.