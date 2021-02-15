The KitKat is going vegan. Here’s what’s happening with the popular chocolate bar

Nestle says it plans to test a vegan KitKat bar called the KitKat V. Nestle

If you’re on the hunt for sweet, plant-based treats, Nestle has some good news.

The brand announced Monday it’s releasing a vegan KitKat bar called the KitKat V.

Nestle is slated to test the KitKat V at retailers in several countries later this year in the hope of a wider release, though Nestle didn’t specify when and where.

The chocolate bar will also be available online in some international markets through the KitKat Chocolatory.

Nestle head of confectionery Alexander von Maillot said fans have been asking for a vegan KitKat for a while.

“One of the most common requests we see on social media is for a vegan KitKat, so we’re delighted to be able to make that wish come true,” he said in a news release.

The plant-based recipe was developed at Nestle’s confectionery research center in the United Kingdom.

The KitKat V is certified vegan and made from 100% sustainably sourced cocoa, Nestle said.

The brand is among the first major confectioners to offer plant-based chocolate options, though Lindt & Sprüngli and Mars Inc. sell an oat milk-based and vegan chocolate bar, respectively, in international markets, Bloomberg reported.

In the U.S., popular vegan candies include Airheads, Sour Patch Kids, some Swedish Fish, Jolly Rancher hard candies and Dots, according to PETA.

Most dark chocolates are also vegan, according to the organization.

Bloomberg pointed out that Nestle’s confectionery department is one the brand’s last to join the plant-based food movement. Nestle has previously released sausage substitutes as well as non-dairy ice cream and coffee products, according to the outlet.