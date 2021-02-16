IHOP is giving away coupons for free pancakes. Here’s how to get yours

IHOP is giving away coupons for a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes to be redeemed this spring. IHOP

IHOP has deemed Tuesday National Pancake Day, and while the chain usually gives out free pancakes, it’s pausing this year’s promotion.

But all is not lost.

IHOP is taking a different approach during this pandemic year: It’s handing out IOUs.

Starting Feb. 16, you can sign up to get an IOU for a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes redeemable this spring, IHOP said online.

To register, sign up for the MyHOP rewards program between now and March 31 and you’ll receive the coupon in your inbox April 1. You’ll also receive a free full stack for signing up.

If you’re already a MyHOP rewards member, you’ll automatically receive the short stack coupon April 1, as well.

You can redeem the coupon anytime between April 1 and 30 in-store or to-go through IHOP.com or the MyHOP app.

As in years past, 2021’s National Pancake Day promotion serves as a fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and other local charities, including Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

When customers redeem their free pancakes in April, they’re encouraged to leave an in-store or online donation.

IHOP’s National Pancake Day typically coincides with Mardi Gras — or Fat Tuesday — the day before Ash Wednesday, USA Today reported. In 2020, it took place on Feb. 25 just before COVID-19 took hold in the U.S.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on several annual promotions and shopping events. Last summer, 7-Eleven paused its Free Slurpee Day promotion, opting to give coupons to rewards members, USA Today reported.

Many retailers also changed Black Friday plans, stretching deals over the course of weeks and offering discounts online.