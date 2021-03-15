At least three dead as vehicle plows into pedestrians in San Diego, police say

A car involved in a deadly accident sits at the scene Monday, March 15, 2021, in San Diego. A driver plowed through a crowd on a sidewalk in downtown San Diego on Monday morning, killing three people and injuring six others, including two who are hospitalized in critical condition, police said. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) AP

At least three people were killed and several more were injured Monday when a vehicle struck pedestrians in a tunnel underneath San Diego City College usually occupied by people who are homeless, police said.

The driver is a 71-year-old man and stopped the car to try to help the victims, Police Chief David Nisleit said, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The man has been detained and is being investigated for allegedly driving while impaired, police said.

At least three people have died and a total of nine people were struck, police said, according to ABC News. Two of the pedestrians are in critical condition.

The car drove over the sidewalk and through an area lined with tents, officials said, according to ABC News.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said first responders were called around 9:00 a.m. and arrived within five minutes, NBC San Diego reported.

“Our crews found, obviously, a tragic incident under the bridge,” SDFD Chief Colin Stowell said, according to the outlet.

Esteban Hernandez, 46, told the San Diego Union-Tribune that he was sleeping in his tent when he felt it spin around and heard screeching tires.

“I was just trying to help,” he said about going out and trying to comfort the victims.

