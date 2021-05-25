Mom attacks staff who wouldn’t return son found alone in apartment complex, GA cops say

A Georgia mother is accused of attacking workers at an apartment complex who refused to return her son after finding him wandering the area alone, police say.

The Clayton County Police Department said Francesca Nilsestuen left her 2-year-old at home alone while she was getting food with her boyfriend last week. The child got out of the apartment located in Morrow, police say, and staff members later found him wandering around the complex and picked him up.

Staff members called police and told officers they’d had the child for an hour and had to change his diaper.

Nilsestuen later arrived at the office and tried to get her child back, but the workers said they were uncomfortable returning the child to her until officers arrived, according to the police department.

She then hit one of the staff members in the face, police say, and the workers “retreated into the office” with the child and locked the door.

Nilsestuen is then accused of hitting and kicking the door. She also got a handgun from her car and tried to break the glass before her boyfriend “disarmed” her, according to police.

“Nilsestuen then busted out two windows, gained entry and damaged more property once she entered, and then retrieved her son,” police say. Nilsestuen was injured during the incident and taken to a local hospital.

She was later taken to the Clayton County Jail on charges of “deprivation of a minor,” second-degree “cruelty to children,” second-degree “criminal damage,” “simple battery” and “reckless conduct.”

The 2-year-old was taken to the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services, and a “safety plan was created.”