Dunkin’ worker stabbed over donut flavor. Now a rapper is charged, Georgia cops say

Atlanta rapper Dae Dae has been arrested and charged in connection to a stabbing of a teen employee at a Dunkin’ Donuts last year. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Getty Images

An Atlanta rapper wanted in connection to a violent stabbing at a Dunkin’ Donuts last year is behind bars, Georgia authorities say.

Marquavis Goolsby, best known by his stage name Dae Dae, was arrested Wednesday on aggravated assault charges, according to Union City Police. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail, where he remained as of Thursday.

Earlier this month, authorities named the 28-year-old as a suspect in the December attack at the Union City shop that left a teen employee with a gash to her arm, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The stabbing was allegedly sparked by the rapper “not being able to get what he wanted,” according to an incident report obtained by McClatchy News.

“The crazy thing about the entire exchange is that, I believe that he wanted a certain type of donut, or donuts, and they did not have those donuts, apparently,” Kamau Mason, an attorney for the Dunkin’ worker, told WGCL.

Officers arrived to the restaurant at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5 in response to a call about the fight, according to the incident report. A 17-year-old worker told police a man came through the drive-thru and grew upset when they were out of a particular item.

The man sped off but came back a short time later, and he started arguing with employees inside the store, the worker said. Things took a violent turn when the man pulled out a knife and proceeded to swing it at the girl in uniform.

Part of the attack was captured on cell phone video.

A disturbing video shows a customer with a knife arguing w/ a 17-year-old Dunkin' Donuts employee. She was stabbed in the upper arm but will be ok. Union City Police are trying to use this video and surveillance video to identify the man. Details at 10 and 11 on @FOX5Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/g8rH189HRx — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) December 8, 2020

Police said the teen suffered a laceration to her left arm and was treated at the scene. The man fled before officers arrived — but left one of his shoes behind, according to the report.

“He could’ve easily taken her her life,” Mason said, according to WGCL. “Through the grace of God, she was able to survive that encounter.”

Goolsby splashed onto the music scene in 2015 with his debut single titled, “Wat U Mean.”

Goolsby has maintained his innocence and posted video of his arrest on his Instagram account. The caption reads, in part, “ITS FRAME, FAKE NEWS.”