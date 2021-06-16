Boat explodes on Lake of the Ozarks with 6 people on board, Missouri officials say

Getty Images | Royalty Free

A boat explosion on Lake of the Ozarks injured six Nebraska residents Tuesday, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 2007 26-foot Sea Ray Sundeck boat suffered a mechanical problem when it was secured at a dock around 1:40 p.m. in Camden County, officials say. This led to a fuel-related fire and the boat exploding.

A 2-year-old child on board suffered minor injuries, and the remaining five people on board had serious injuries, according to state highway patrol. Three were taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach and the other two were flown to University Hospital in Columbia.

Two of the five people with serious injuries were juveniles — a 12-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy. The others were ages 39, 46 and 47.

The six individuals are from Gretna and Elkhorn, Nebraska, located more than 300 miles away from the lake.

The boat suffered moderate damage, state highway patrol said.