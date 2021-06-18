Stray pup in KC sheds 7 pounds of matted fur – and finds a ton of internet love

Simon is getting a lot of love from the internet. Video screen grabs from @KCPetProject

A stray Shih Tzu in Kansas City, Missouri is walking a little lighter today thanks to the loving help of a veterinary team at the KC Pet Project.

Simon soon went viral after a video showed how the team removed POUNDS (that’s plural) of fur from the poor pup’s body.

“This 11 year old shih tzu came to KC Pet Project in Kansas City, MO, as a stray, and he’s one of the worst matted cases we’ve ever seen,” the post said. “We can only guess how long it took to get in this condition. One thing we know for sure is that life is about to get so much better for this boy, who we’re calling Simon.”

According to the Instagram video’s caption, the team managed to shave off seven pounds of matted fur from Simon, who weighed 20 pounds when he was first brought in.

“We never know the condition that they’ll be in once they are shaved, and surprisingly, his skin is in fairly good shape,” the post continued. “He is skinny, he was covered in fleas, and will need to have dental surgery soon, but he’s now receiving great medical care from our team and will start the healing process.”

Tori Fugate, chief communications officer for the KC Pet Project, told KMBC News the team wasn’t too positive if Simon was even a dog.

“I stopped, first of all, to figure out what kind of animal it was. They couldn’t really tell,” Fugate said to KMBC.

The team worked diligently in the video to free Simon of all that fur while he was sedated.

“I mean just instant relief he felt to get all of that hair off,” Fugate said to KMCB. “He’s actually almost learning how to walk again, too. You can tell he’s been so weighed down for so long.”

It wasn’t long before Simon’s video went viral and love started pouring in on Instagram.

“Oh. My. Heart,” said one fan. “You guys are beyond amazing. My eyes are filled with tears of happiness for Simon. Thank you for doing what you do. Thank you for loving Simon.”

“Oh honey.... That’s sad,” gushed another. “How warm and uncomfortable is all that hair? KCPP-you do great work. Keep it up.”

“This poor thing!” said one person. “He had to have been like that for years. I’m so glad he’s all cleaned up now.”

“Look at his sweet face!” said one delighted person. “You can actually see it now!”

“GOD BLESS YOU ALL, for all that you do to help these sweet animals!” exclaimed another.