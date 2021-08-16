National

Detached roller coaster part strikes woman waiting in line for ride, Ohio park says

A woman was injured Sunday when a metal object detached from Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point and struck her in the face.
A roller coaster part detached from the ride Sunday and struck a woman waiting in line at an Ohio theme park, according to Cedar Point officials.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on the Top Thrill Dragster ride, which is the fourth-fastest roller coaster in the world.

Officials at Cedar Point said a “small metal object” detached from a train on the ride as it was ending its run, according to Cleveland.com. It then struck a woman waiting in line for the ride and she had to be taken to a hospital, the website reported.

The woman, whose name and age were not publicly disclosed, was later transferred to another facility and her condition is unknown, according to the Sandusky Register.

“At this time, our focus is on the guest and her family,” Cedar Point spokesman Tony Clark told the Register.

The ride remained closed Monday morning, WJW reported.

Top Thrill Dragster takes riders from 0 to 120 mph in 3.8 seconds as they’re launched 420 feet in the air. It is one of the most popular rides at the park, which is dubbed the roller coaster capital of the world.

Cedar Point is located in Sandusky, Ohio, along Lake Erie.

