Watch flames pour out of famed Notre Dame Cathedral as the historic building burns

Flames were seen coming from Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on the afternoon of April 15, 2019 . This footage shows a glimpse of the smoke pouring out from the cathedral.

The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has caught fire, police said, according to the Associated Press.

The fire was reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Paris, France, the New York Times reported.

The cause has not yet been confirmed, but it may be “linked to renovation work,” BBC reported.

“Large parts of the roof already appear to have been burned...,” CNN reported. “The spire also collapsed during the fire.”

Photos and videos posted to Twitter show the flames and smoke billowing from the historic cathedral.

“The area around the 850-year-old cathedral is being cleared, a city hall spokesperson said on Twitter,” according to the Independent.