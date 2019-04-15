‘Absolutely soul-crushing.’ Scenes of ‘horrendous’ Notre Dame blaze stun the world

Notre Dame Cathedral spire collapses in fire Part of the Notre Dame Cathedral spire collapsed in a huge fire on April 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Part of the Notre Dame Cathedral spire collapsed in a huge fire on April 15, 2019.

A fire that broke out Monday at the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris, France, left people shocked and stunned.

Thousands turned to social media to share their heartbreak at the destruction of the 850-year-old cathedral. No cause has been determined but the fire may be related to recent renovations, officials say.

“Our Lady of Paris is in flames,” Presdient Emmanuel Macron of France wrote on Twitter, according to a translation by RT. “My thoughts are with all the Catholics and all the French. Like all our compatriots, I am sad tonight to see this part of us burn.”

“Notre Dame is our common heritage. It’s a wound to see it devastated by flames. Respects to the firemen trying to extinguish the fire,” wrote former French President François Hollande on Twitter, according to a translation by CNN.

“So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris,” wrote President Donald Trump on Twitter. “Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!”

“Notre-Dame is perhaps one of the most beautiful buildings I have ever set foot in, and watching it burn down is absolutely soul crushing,” read one Twitter post.

“This hurts my heart to see,” wrote another poster on Twitter.

“Heartbroken watching #NotreDame burn,” read another Twitter post. “Took this photo when I was there last month, one of the most breathtaking places I’ve ever seen.”

“This is horrendous,” wrote another Twitter poster.

“I can’t see the video in my van but it crushing (my) heart and soul to hear the news of Notre Dame,” read another Twitter post.