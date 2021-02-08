Only 6 feet wide, London’s ‘skinniest’ house on market for $1.3 million. Look inside

London’s “skinniest” house Screen grab from Winkworth

There is a reason this house is referred to as the “skinniest” in London — it measures only 6 feet wide. And the 1,034-square-foot, five-story home in Shepherd’s Bush is on the market for $1.3 million, according to the listing on Winkworth.

Dining area Screen grab from Winkworth







“It’s quirky and charming and great for entertaining and will appeal to someone who feels there is more to life than two up, two down,” said David Myers, a Winkworth agent, told CNN. “It started life as a hat shop, was converted by a fashion photographer — the ultimate designer house.”

Kitchen Screen grab from Winkworth

The two-bedroom, one-bath house was converted from a hat store in the 1990s by fashion photographer Juergen Teller, Insider reported. For two years, it was home to “Pride and Prejudice” actor Simon Woods.

Living room Screen grab from Winkworth

“Six-foot-wide and arranged over five floors this astonishing house offers flexible accommodation,” the listing said. “Some worry that they would feel compressed in a six-foot-wide house but counter-intuitively this is a space that works in much the way a luxury yacht does.”

Bathroom Screen grab from Winkworth

The basement level has a dining room with double-height glass doors that lead into a planted, small garden. There is also a church pew in the dining area. The kitchen, which is also on the basement level, has a spacious feeling. The house’s bathroom, which comes with deco bath tub, is also a closet to utilize the property.

Roof Screen grab from Winkworth

The roof terrace has a beautiful view and is on the second floor, along with a study and bedroom space.