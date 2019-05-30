Former assistant public defender in Madison County jail after working without law license

How an unlicensed lawyer got a job in the Madison County public defender’s office Madison County, IL Public Defender John Rekowski fired an assistant public defender because she is not an attorney. Kelcie Miller, of Edwardsville, IL, worked in the office from October 2018 until May 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Madison County, IL Public Defender John Rekowski fired an assistant public defender because she is not an attorney. Kelcie Miller, of Edwardsville, IL, worked in the office from October 2018 until May 2019.

Kelcie Miller, the former assistant in the Madison County Public Defender’s office who has been fired after working on cases without a law license, was taken into custody Thursday morning at the Madison County Jail.

Miller, is facing possible criminal charges, according to Madison County Public Defender John Rekowski.

Rekowski said Wednesday that he didn’t ask Miller, or any other job candidates over 35 years, to show proof that they passed the bar exam before hiring them. Miller failed the bar exam twice, according to Rekowski.

“I have never asked to see a law license,” Rekowski said. “I’ve never been lied to about it. ... I just had no reason to ever think that anybody would do this. The big lie sometimes is better than the small one.”

Anyone practicing as a lawyer without a license can be found guilty of contempt of court and ordered to pay a civil penalty of up to $5,000 to the Illinois Equal Justice Foundation and actual damages, according to state law.

Scott Renfroe, a deputy administrator with the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, said Thursday that in the past, the commission has suspended or disbarred people working without a license so they can no longer practice law.

Supervisory lawyers, like Rekowski, are required to make “reasonable efforts” to ensure other lawyers follow the Illinois Supreme Court’s Rules of Professional Conduct that the ARDC enforces. Supervisors could be found responsible for another lawyer’s misconduct if they knew about it but allowed the lawyer to continue working.

Rekowski has said Miller represented herself as a lawyer and maintained that she was one when confronted about being unlicensed.

He said he learned that she was unlicensed after a judge tried to look her up on the ARDC’s directory to confirm the spelling of her first name for a court report. Miller wasn’t listed.

Rekowski said he transferred Miller’s open cases to other attorneys in the public defender’s office, and he has contacted some part-time assistants to help out with the caseload until a replacement is hired.

Rekowski said none of the cases that Miller worked on went to trial. The defendants who pleaded guilty after accepting a plea deal have been contacted, he said.