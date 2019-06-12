Daiber to announce candidacy for Madison County chair, could be Prenzler’s first challenger

Bob Daiber discusses labor agenda Democratic gubernatorial candidate Bob Daiber discusses his labor agenda in January in Wood River in southern Illinois near St. Louis, Mo. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Democratic gubernatorial candidate Bob Daiber discusses his labor agenda in January in Wood River in southern Illinois near St. Louis, Mo.

The race for Madison County Board chairman is set to begin Thursday.

Democrat Robert Daiber is expected to announce his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for Madison County Chairman Thursday.

He is scheduled to make the announcement in Collinsville at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 309 at 11 a.m. to members of the labor force, Democratic officials, stakeholders and township chairmen.

Daiber, a resident of Marine and Madison County’s Regional Superintendent of Schools, previously sought the Democratic nomination for Governor in 2018.

Republican Kurt Prenzler is the current county chairman. He was elected in 2016.