Potential challenger gears up for a run against Bost in 12th District

Congressman Mike Bost on the 2020 election U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, discusses whether he will have a challenger in the 2020 election. Bost is in his third term in Congress representing the Illinois' 12th District. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, discusses whether he will have a challenger in the 2020 election. Bost is in his third term in Congress representing the Illinois' 12th District.

A Mascoutah man is preparing a run against U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro in the 2020 election.

Joel D. Funk has filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission to raise money as a Democrat for a campaign in the 12th Congressional District, which encompasses most of southwest Illinois.

Funk is a Northwestern Mutual financial representative who previously served in the U.S. Army, according to his LinkedIn page. His last assignment in the Army was as a group aviation officer at Fort Campbell in Kentucky. He also served in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment.

A formal campaign launch for Funk, along with his ideas and positions, could come in the near future, Funk said via a Facebook message to a Belleville News-Democrat reporter.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has not identified the 12th district as a possible district to flip since Brendan Kelly, the former St. Clair County state’s attorney and current Illinois State Police acting director, came up short in his bid to unseat Bost in the 2018 election.

Earlier this week, Funk tweeted an article about the ongoing trade war as China has asked state-owned entities to stop buying American soybeans.

“I’d love to see (Bost) explain why the trade war is good for Southern Illinois now,” Funk tweeted.

“The national debt is setting new highs. The fed is lowering rates to spurn growth. The tariffs that (Bost) supports are hurting trade and our cost of living,” Funk said in another tweet. “There is causality between all of these numbers. We are paying for it now, but he will pay for it in November 2020.”

Bost, who served in the Marines, has continued raising money despite not knowing whether he will be embroiled in competitive election next year. As of the end of June, Bost has raised more than $596,000 in this election cycle and had more than $423,000 of cash on hand, according to the FEC.

Bost said it would be strange if he didn’t have a challenger, as he usually has had someone running against him.

“Right now I’m doing my job, want to work hard for the people and do what I’m supposed to do,” Bost said during a visit to the Belleville Fire Department on Wednesday. “I do that by listening on a regular basis and meeting with people, meeting with fire departments, everything like that and getting out here whenever we’re back in the district.”