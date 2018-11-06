Early lead for Bost in 12th, Londrigan in 13th, Shimkus declares victory in 15th

Early results are coming in the hotly contested - and expensive - race in the 12th Congressional District are being reported.
As of 9:10 p.m. with 327 out of 649 precincts reporting, U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, has received: 62,612 votes, and is leading Democratic nominee Brendan Kelly who has received 47,136 votes.
Green Party candidate Randy Auxier has 3,412 votes.
The race in the 12th featured attacks on Kelly’s record as a prosecutor and examination of Bost’s record as a legislator. Money flowed in from outside groups looking to sway voters’ opinions including television and digital ads from the Congressional Leadership Fund, a GOP-aligned super PAC, as well as the Democratically aligned House Majority PAC.
The Kelly campaign itself spent more than $3 million, the Bost campaign spent $2.3 million through Oct. 17, according to Federal Elections Commission records.
Both Bost and Kelly had national names come to the district for campaign events. Kelly had former Vice President Joe Biden and civil rights icon John Lewis headline get out the vote rallies.
Trump came twice to the 12th district in southwest Illinois, once in July to celebrate jobs coming back to the Granite City Works steel mill, and once in October in Murphysboro to encourage people to vote for Bost and other Republicans. Bost also had fundraisers in the district with Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan.
Officials from the Bost and Kelly campaigns expected a close election.
And both sides on social media touted ground game efforts of going door to door to encourage voters to head to the polls.
Illinois 13th Congressional District: Rodney Davis vs. Betsy Dirksen Londrigan
Vote totals in the 13th Congressional District have begun to come in and the race is tight.
As of 9:10 p.m. Republican incumbent had U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis had 61,962 votes and is trailing Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan who had 62,154 votes.
The 13th District was also expected to be close and was listed as one of the DCCC targeted districts to flip. The race has centered around health care.
Both campaigns spent heavily. As of Oct. 17, Davis had spent more than $3 million in this cycle. Londrigan had spent more than $2.9 million, according to FEC data.
The 13th district, which covers central Illinois stretches from the metro-east to Champaign and includes Edwardsville, Bloomington and Springfield.
Illinois 15th Congressional District: John Shimkus vs. Kevin Gaither
Incumbent U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, who has received had 102,742 votes as of 9:20 p.m., has declared victory in the 15th Congressional District.
Democratic challenger Kevin Gaither of Charleston has received 39,335 votes.
The 15th stretches from Collinsville, to the Indiana border in southeastern Illinois.
Comments