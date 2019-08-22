Another Republican gears up to run for state representative in the 114th District

St. Clair Township Supervisor Dave Barnes Belleville News-Democrat

Another Republican has plans to run for state representative in the 114th District currently represented by state Rep. LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis.

Dave Barnes, of Belleville, who is the St. Clair Township supervisor, confirmed he is planning to seek the seat in the district that includes East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville, Millstadt, Smithton, Freeburg, Shiloh, O’Fallon and Scott Air Force Base.

Centreville Republican Jason Madlock also is running in the 114th District. He announced his candidacy earlier this week.

Barnes said he is running because of “the way the state is going, the higher taxes, and people are just very unhappy with what’s going on in the state of Illinois. Taxes being one issue, another could be the sanctuary state. We just need some good leadership back in Springfield.”

Barnes said he plans a formal launch of his campaign soon. The filing period for the 2020 election is Nov. 25 through Dec. 2.

As it stands now, Barnes would have to run against Madlock in the Illinois primary March 17.

Barnes has been elected twice to the supervisor position, served on term as township trustee, and he previously ran for state Senate in 2012 against then state Sen. James Clayborne. He lost to Clayborne by 20 percentage points.

Candidates from established parties may begin circulating petitions to run for office on Sept. 3. Democrats and Republicans running for state representative need to collect between 500 and 1,500 signatures from registered voters in their district.

“I feel I should get the Republican nomination, because I feel I have a proven track record,” Barnes said. “I’ve proven I could work with both parties. (I’ve) been through the fire, a little bit, not a whole lot, and was able to get things accomplished. I run a good budget in the township as the St. Clair Township supervisor, negotiated a couple of union contracts. My whole commitment is to the service of the people that I serve regardless of which political party. I think that has been proven throughout the years.”

Barnes didn’t have a position on the proposed progressive income tax, which will be on the ballot in November 2020.

“Well, I have to look at that a little closer,” he said.

Barnes said he thinks he can connect with the part of the western part of the district, which includes East St. Louis.

“I believe just the way politics are now, so much turmoil, everything going on with both parties, I think there’s a lot of people dissatisfied with public figures,” he said. “I’ve been down in that area, I’ve knocked on doors.”

