Greenwood potentially getting familiar challenger in 2020

A Centreville Republican who ran for state representative in 2018 is getting set to make another run for the seat in the General Assembly.

Jason Madlock challenged state Rep. LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis, in last year’s election in the 114th District. Greenwood won re-election by more than 6,100 votes.

Over the weekend Madlock launched his campaign Facebook page and was asking people to help collect signatures in the district that includes East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville, Millstadt, Smithton, Freeburg, Shiloh, O’Fallon and Scott Air Force Base.

Madlock was asking for volunteers to help gather signatures in the district in order to make the ballot.

Candidates from established parties may begin circulating petitions to run for office on Sept. 3. Democrats and Republicans running for state representative need to collect between 500 and 1,500 signatures from registered voters in their district.

Official filing of petitions for the 2020 election is scheduled from Nov. 25 through Dec. 2.

Madlock did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

During the 2018 campaign, Madlock had an issue with filing timely quarterly campaign finance reports when he had a campaign committee. He nearly was kicked off the ballot, but paid a fine to state Board of Elections to remain.

Ultimately he decided to shut down the committee and not raise money for his campaign.

During last year’s campaign, Madlock participated in an event in Belleville with then Gov. Bruce Rauner where they signed the “People’s Pledge.” It called for candidates for state office to pledge to put term limits on the ballot and to vote for someone besides Mike Madigan for speaker of the house.

The primary election is scheduled for March 17, 2020, with the general election on Nov. 3, 2020.