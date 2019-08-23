Local chiropractor planning to run for representative in 116th District

The start of the 2020 campaign Candidates are already making plans to run for office in the 2020 Election. Here's what you need to know. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Candidates are already making plans to run for office in the 2020 Election. Here's what you need to know.

State Rep. Nathan Reitz, D-Steeleville, is getting another potential challenger in the 2020 election.

Millstadt Republican Kevin Schmidt, 37, is preparing to make a run in the 116th State House District.

He would be the second Republican to jump into the race. David Friess, of Red Bud, earlier this week launched his campaign for the seat.

Schmidt owns Schmidt Chiropractic, which has one office in Freeburg and one in Millstadt.

The 116th District, which borders Missouri, runs from Cahokia to Chester, and from the Mississippi River to St. Libory, Coulterville and DuQuoin in the east.

Schmidt said he is against the state going to a progressive income tax system, fearing it will push financially well-off people to leave the state.

“I think it will push wealthy people out of the state, which will push money out of the state. Who’s going to foot the bill? The middle class. That’s the long-term problem I see with it,” Schmidt said.

The 116th State Representative District State Board of Elections

Schmidt said he thinks recent laws enacted after the spring session will hurt the state, including a phased-in increase of the minimum wage to $15 an hour, the push for a progressive income tax in the state, the gas tax increase, vehicle sticker fee increase, among other recent increases.

“The main reason (I’m running) is for a better future for my kids and the rest of the children in the district,” Schmidt said. “I think the current laws that have come out are pretty extreme and are going to hurt, especially this area, with our location close to Missouri. I think our businesses are going to be at a big disadvantage as far as being competitive with Missouri businesses.”

The filing period for the 2020 election is Nov. 25 through Dec. 2. If both Friess and Schmidt collect the requisite 500 to 1,500 signatures in order to make the ballot, they would face off in the Republican primary on March 17.

The general election is Nov. 3, 2020.

