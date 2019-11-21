Board overwhelmingly bans sales, growth of cannabis for some areas of Madison County

When marijuana is legalized Jan. 1, it won’t be allowed to be bought, sold or grown in some areas of Madison County.

The Madison County Board overwhelmingly voted down two ordinances Wednesday night that would have allowed the processing, sale and production of cannabis outside of city limits.

The vote follows months of discussion in municipalities and nearby counties over whether the soon-to-be legalized drug’s sales and growth in the area should be allowed.

Even with its decision to not allow sales in its unincorporated areas, Madison County will still benefit from the sale of legalized marijuana throughout the area and state. When communities opt-out of allowing dispensaries and other marijuana businesses in town, they do lose some tax revenue but still receive law enforcement money collected through the state’s tax on sales.

Madison County’s decision comes only days after the Edwardsville City Council voted to allow the dispensaries on land zoned for commercial, business and light manufacturing after months of back-and-forth debate. Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton said in a St. Louis Public Radio article the city council was split on the decision, but voted unanimously because of the restrictions put in place by the ordinance.

“We didn’t think it had a place within the community,” he said. “Putting it out into the Gateway Commerce area seems to make the most sense. It’s manufacturing a product for sale and fits with the other products that are gathered and sold throughout the warehouse district.”

Collinsville is expected to continue discussions in the next week as well.

Some towns in the metro-east have said they won’t allow sales of cannabis once legalization goes into effect, while a handful has allowed the newly legalized drug to be sold and taxed.

Illinois’ new law allows anyone 21 or older to consume cannabis privately. However, municipalities have the right to prohibit legal sales and other facets of the marijuana business, like processing, transporting or growing cannabis.

In St. Clair County, the county board signaled it would allow sales and growth in incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county by voting to approve sales taxes in both areas. One board member, Ed Cockrell, voted against the measure, however, calling the ordinance a cash grab.

Nearby Randolph County also said no to the sale of cannabis recently, according to the North County News. The board unanimously voted to approve an ordinance prohibiting cannabis businesses in unincorporated areas of the county.

That means all cannabis businesses, ranging from growers to sellers won’t be allowed in those areas.

Budget approved, tax levy lowered

The Madison County Board also approved the 2020 fiscal budget along with its annual property tax levy. Both were passed 24-0.

The county sets its spending plan at $140 million, which will begin next month. The board also unanimously approved a $30.8 million property tax levy, slightly less than last year’s levy.

Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said balancing the budget and keeping the levy roughly the same was a bipartisan effort.

“For the past three years we’ve managed to lower the levy or keep it the same,” he said. “During my first year we lowered the levy by $1.8 million and since then it’s stayed flat.”