St. Clair County changes zoning rules, sets guidelines for future cannabis businesses

Individuals hoping to get into the cannabis business in St. Clair County now have a rulebook to study ahead of legalization in 2020.

An ordinance aimed to establish requirements for businesses seeking permits to allow recreational cannabis-related transactions and amending zoning districts was approved at a Monday night meeting of the county board.

The ordinance makes it possible for businesses to sell, process, grow and do other cannabis-related businesses through special use permits in certain zoned districts throughout St. Clair County, while providing requirements that the zoning board of appeals can use to consider when deciding whether to approve or deny petitions for the permits.

It also “strictly” prohibits any type of on-site consumption — absorbing, drinking, eating, ingesting or smoking — of cannabis at any cannabis business and bans any type of selling or serving of alcohol or liquor at said establishments.

The “general” zoning requirements for any type of cannabis business establishment focus mainly on how the business may affect the area, security measures and plans, hours of operation and anticipated amounts of customers, site design and other considerations.

However, the ordinance also breaks down different factors the zoning board will take into account for specific types of businesses including craft growers, cultivation centers, dispensing organizations, infusers, processers and transportation organizations.

It is the latest of several moves preparing the county for the coming introduction of recreational cannabis sales, following the implementation of a tax on cannabis sales in unincorporated and incorporated parts of St. Clair County.

The move comes just a week after Madison County’s board voted to disallow recreational cannabis businesses in unincorporated areas of the county.