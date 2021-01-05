Face masks, social distancing required as Illinois drivers services facilities reopen

With face masks required plus social distancing and other safety measures in place, drivers services facilities in Illinois will reopen for in-person business this week, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said.

A selected few facilities reopened on Monday with the majority of state-wide facilities, including those in southwestern Illinois reopened Tuesday.

Facilities were closed earlier in the fall due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To ensure the public’s health and safety, those visiting Driver Services facilities, along with Secretary of State employees, will be required to wear face coverings. Plexiglass dividers have been installed at all work stations and tape has been applied to the floor in 6-foot intervals to follow social distancing guidelines, which limits the number of customers inside a facility.

As a result, customers should come prepared to wait outside in the cold weather, a release from White’s office said.

For drivers tests, employees will wear face masks and face shields. Customers also will be required to wear face masks. Disposable plastic will be used to cover the seats during the drive test and then discarded immediately after the conclusion of the test.

White is also reminding the public that drivers licenses and ID card expiration dates have been extended until June 1.

White also said that many transactions can be conducted on line by visiting www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Some of these services include:

Renewing a license plate sticker,

Renewing a valid drivers license for qualifying drivers,

Renewing a valid ID card for those ages 22-64(Seniors 65 and older have free non-expiring ID’s),

Obtaining a drivers record abstract,

Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports; and

Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact adminhearings@ilsos.gov.

The secretary of state has expanded online renewals for driver’s licenses and ID cards. Not everyone qualifies, particularly those who are required to pass a written or road test. For qualifying drivers, individuals will receive a letter with a personal identification number approximately 90 days before the expiration date. The PIN is required to renew online.

For more information on determining one’s eligibility for online renewal, visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com and click on “Read and click on “Read more on how to renew your driver’s license or ID card online, near the top of the main page.