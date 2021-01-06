Southern Illinois GOP Reps. Bost and Miller vote against certifying Biden as president

Two Republican House members from southern Illinois made good Wednesday on promises to challenge Electoral College results certifying Joe Biden as president despite violence from pro-Trump rioters at the U.S. Capitol.

Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Bost of Murphysboro and Mary Miller of Oakland were among the 121 GOP House members and six senators who voted against upholding Electoral College votes in a joint session late Wednesday.

Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville voted to uphold the results certifying Biden’s win.

Congress voted down the challenge to Biden’s presidency, and some Republican lawmakers changed their minds about objecting after riots broke out and temporarily halted proceedings. Four people died as a result of the mob action.

Both Bost and Miller previously promised to vote against certifying the results.

Neither southern Illinois House members spoke about their positions Wednesday night during a debate in the chamber.

Miller has called the elections “tainted” and said she was “joining patriotic leaders across the nation in objecting to the Electoral College results of certain states that did not uphold the constitution.”

Bost signed a statement along with 36 other House members saying they believe swing states violated the Constitution. His approval of the challenge comes in contrast to a statement he made in December: “At a time of great uncertainty for our country, it is vitally important that the American people have faith in our elections and trust the results.”

Neither Bost nor Miller offered any evidence to support their beliefs, and dozens of court cases have failed to provide proof of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Department, judges, election authorities and the Department of Homeland Security have all verified the legitimacy of the election, as have governors and other elected officials.