Politics & Government

Illinois Republican congressman calls for President Trump to be removed from office

Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger called on the vice president and members of the cabinet Thursday to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office two weeks before his term is up.

“All indications are that the president has become unmoored, not just from his duty or even his oath, but from reality itself,” Kinzinger said in a video posted to his Twitter account.

The congressman from Kankakee, who represents Illinois’ 16th District, voted in a joint session Wednesday to uphold Electoral College results certifying President-elect Joe Biden. He was joined by other GOP House members, including 12th District U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville.

Kinzinger has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election. In December, he called on the president to delete his Twitter account.

On Wednesday, the congressman called a violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters a coup.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has also called for Trump to be removed from office.

Profile Image of Kelsey Landis
Kelsey Landis
Kelsey Landis is an Illinois state affairs and politics reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat. She joined the newsroom in January 2020 after her first stint at the paper from 2016 to 2018. She graduated from Southern Illinois University in 2010 and earned a master’s from DePaul University in 2014. Landis previously worked at The Alton Telegraph. At the BND, she focuses on informing you about what your lawmakers are doing in Springfield and Washington, D.C., and she works to hold them accountable. Landis has won Illinois Press Association awards for her work, including the Freedom of Information Award.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service