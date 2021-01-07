Illinois Republican congressman calls for President Trump to be removed from office

Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger called on the vice president and members of the cabinet Thursday to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office two weeks before his term is up.

“All indications are that the president has become unmoored, not just from his duty or even his oath, but from reality itself,” Kinzinger said in a video posted to his Twitter account.

The congressman from Kankakee, who represents Illinois’ 16th District, voted in a joint session Wednesday to uphold Electoral College results certifying President-elect Joe Biden. He was joined by other GOP House members, including 12th District U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville.

Kinzinger has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election. In December, he called on the president to delete his Twitter account.

On Wednesday, the congressman called a violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters a coup.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has also called for Trump to be removed from office.