Illinois lawmakers condemn violence at US Capitol, two call it a ‘coup’ attempt

Illinois lawmakers condemned violence at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday after pro-Trump rioters stormed the building.

The mob was attempting a coup, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth said in an interview with MSNBC.

“I will not yield to these protesters who are attempting a coup,” Duckworth said over the phone from a secure location.

Congressman Adam Kinzinger, a Kankakee Republican representing the 16th Congressional District, tweeted: “This is a coup attempt.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker also referred to the violence as a coup.

“Donald Trump has incited a violent coup attempt. And his enablers share responsibility for this, pure and simple,” the governor tweeted.

The Capitol was evacuated and locked down after rioters breached the building. Congress was set to debate on tallying electoral college votes that certify Joe Biden as president.

The violence at the Capitol was “unacceptable,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, a Republican from the 12th Congressional District. Bost was one of 37 GOP House members who signed onto a statement saying they would challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

“Americans cherish our right to free speech and peaceful protest, but what’s happening in our nation’s capital is not just unacceptable, it’s un-American. Please pray for peace and the safety of our brave law enforcement officers and first responders,” Bost said.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, a Republican from Taylorville, said it’s “a sad day for our country.”

“The lawlessness has got to stop,” the congressman tweeted. “Protestors must leave the Capitol so Congress can resume the process of confirming the Electoral College vote.”

It was not clear when the vote would continue, but Duckworth said in a call with reporters that she is prepared to resume Congress’ duties whenever possible. The senator blamed President Donald Trump for the violence. In a video message, Trump urged rioters to go home but also told them, “We love you. You’re very special.”

“He is the one who started this,” Duckworth said.

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin also blamed Trump.

“President Trump incited his followers to violence. They stormed the Capitol and stopped the House and Senate in session. We do not know at this point the extent of the damage or injuries they have caused,” Durbin tweeted. “This shameful chapter in our nation’s history is the real legacy of Donald Trump. On January 20, we can begin the process of healing the wounds of this country and start to put this national nightmare behind us.”

President Trump incited his followers to violence. They stormed the Capitol and stopped the House and Senate in session. We do not know at this point the extent of the damage or injuries they have caused. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) January 6, 2021

Republican state Sen. Dan McConchie, who is set to become minority leader, said the violence was “a disgrace to all Americans.”

“This violence does not reflect the United States that generations of Americans have fought so hard to build,” McConchie said. “I stand with members of all parties in condemning these un-American acts of violence and treachery, and will do my part here in Illinois to repair the devastating divide that has been created in our country.”

The events and “inflammatory remarks by members of the Republican party” were a “disgrace,” said lllinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin.

“These actions do not represent our Republican party and are against everything we stand for as Americans,” Durkin said. “Any public official who condone these actions have no place in the Republican party or in our democracy.”