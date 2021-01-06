Politics & Government

‘Hitler was right,’ southern Illinois congresswoman tells Trump supporters

Freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller approvingly invoked Adolf Hitler at a gathering in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, according to video of her speech.

The Republican from Oakland in rural central Illinois was speaking about engaging youth voters at a rally-like event on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol building when she shared a quote that she attributed to Hitler.

“I believe in a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future,’” Miller told the crowd.

Hitler wrote extensively about the importance of youth in his 1925 manifesto, Mein Kampf, but it’s not clear if or when he ever said those exact words.

A spokeswoman for Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Margot McGowan Staebler, a 28-year-old law student from Ann Arbor and a Democrat, captured Miller’s comments as she live-streamed the event on social media. Staebler said was visiting D.C. on a work-related trip and attended the rally out of curiosity.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker addressed the comments during a news briefing Wednesday in Chicago.

“I want to address the unfathomable and disgusting remarks that the newest member of the Illinois Congressional Delegation made, Mary Miller. Let me be clear: Hitler got nothing right. This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics. Illinois Republicans cannot allow this to stand and must condemn this vile, evil streak in their party. If Rep. Miller was the least bit interested in history, she would visit the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center to learn just how wrong Hitler really was.” Pritzker said.

At the beginning of Staebler’s video, another speaker introduces Mary Miller. She then speaks about why she decided to run for Congress, her first role in public office.

“Faith, family and freedom is what’s made our country great. We should be unashamed to represent our values. The family is foundational to the stability of our country,” Miller said.

Miller thanked event organizers, one of which was Women for America First, a conservative activist organization for women.

