Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller apologizes for saying ‘Hitler was right’

Newly sworn-in Congresswoman Mary Miller apologized Friday morning for statements she made earlier in the week citing Adolf Hitler, three days after she decided to quote the figure who led the murder of 6 million Jews and 11 million others.

Miller, a Republican farm owner from Oakland in east central Illinois, quoted Hitler at a “Moms for America” rally in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday: “I believe in a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’” Her quote was a paraphrase of his original statement at a 1935 Nazi rally: “He alone who owns the youth gains the future.”

Miller, 61, said in a prepared statement she was speaking to a group of mothers about “the importance of faith and guarding our youth from destructive influences.” She said she regrets referencing Hitler.

“I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth,” Miller said. “This dark history should never be repeated and parents should be proactive to instill what is good, true, right, and noble into their children’s hearts and minds. While some are trying to intentionally twist my words to mean something antithetical to my beliefs, let me be clear: I’m passionately pro-Israel and I will always be a strong advocate and ally of the Jewish community. I’ve been in discussion with Jewish leaders across the country and am grateful to them for their kindness and forthrightness.”

Miller, who represents Illinois’ 15th Congressional District, drew sharp criticism from Illinois lawmakers and Jewish groups for her Hitler reference. Her two fellow southern Illinois GOP House colleagues, U.S. Reps. Mike Bost of the 12th District and Rodney Davis of the 13th, said her comment was unacceptable and deeply hurtful.

“Under no circumstances should anybody even try to bring Hitler into a conversation, and definitely not use the words, ‘he got one thing right,’ because he never got one thing right,” Bost said.

Democratic lawmakers in Illinois, including U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and 9th District U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, demanded her resignation.

Miller did not specify who was twisting her words, and a spokeswoman did not immediately respond to questions seeking clarification, nor did the statement specify which Jewish leaders Miller had spoken with.

Miller had twice attempted to explain her decision to paraphrase Hitler: once in a tweet that was later deleted and again in a tweet that replaced it.

The first tweet said: “Let me be clear. I would never glorify a genocidal dictator. It’s the left’s propaganda that controls the youth and social media is utilized as a machine to do this,” The Chicago Sun-Times reported. The replacement tweet said: “Congresswoman Miller’s statement was a denunciation of evil dictators’ efforts to re-educate young people and similar efforts by left-wing radicals in our country today.”

The BND sought more information Friday from Miller’s office about who is trying to use Hitler’s teachings in the United States to educate children.