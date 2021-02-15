Former Republican state senator from Waterloo to run for Illinois governor in 2022

Former state senator and retired Marine Paul Schimpf will announce plans Monday to run for governor in 2022.

Schimpf, a Republican from Waterloo, defeated Democratic candidate Sheila Simon in 2016 to represent the 58th District and served one term before deciding not to run again. Political insiders said he was considered for a federal judgeship, an appointment that never materialized. He said at the time he was “unable to commit” to another term, but didn’t specify why.

An outspoken critic of incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his response to the coronavirus pandemic, Schimpf could face a slew of Republican challengers in the March 2022 primary, though only one has announced plans to run. Gary Rabine, a paving company CEO from the Chicago suburbs, said he intends to enter the race, The Daily Herald reported.

After announcing his campaign in a virtual event Monday, Schimpf is scheduled to tour the state. He starts in Algonquin then travels to Rock Island and Morris. On Tuesday, he makes stops in Decatur, Mount Vernon and Waterloo.

Schimpf made his statewide debut with his 2014 run for Illinois attorney general, a race he lost to incumbent Democrat Lisa Madigan.

Republican Terri Bryant, a Republican from Murphysboro, replaced Schimpf this year in the 58th, which stretches from St. Clair County south to Union County and as far east as Mount Vernon.