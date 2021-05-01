Man says he lost his job in southwest IL because he was ‘supported by Republicans’

A former Metro East Sanitary District superintendent has filed a lawsuit against his former employers, claiming he was wrongfully terminated as the result of a shift in political power.

Former MESD employee Cedric Irby said in his suit that he was fired “without cause” by new Democratic leadership because he was “previously supported by Republicans.”

According to the complaint, which was filed Madison County Circuit Court, Irby said he was provided no notice that he would be replaced or a chance to defend his job during the same meeting at which current Executive Director Rick Fancher was appointed. The board had just come under Democratic control due to new state law.

The suit claims Irby’s firing is a result of the district’s alleged habit of employment decisions being made based on political affiliations.

“Said violations were the result of what is believed to be MESD’s widespread practice of political patronage, which rewards supporters with promotions and jobs within MESD and punishes those who do not agree with the prevailing political party,” the complaint states.

According to court documents, Irby said he does not identify with any political party but has donated to the campaign of Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler’s, a Republican. Irby says he was fired because he was hired and promoted by Republicans before Fancher was named executive director.

The lawsuit asks that Irby be reinstated to his position with full seniority and benefits, back pay and compensation to fully restore his retirement, in addition to unspecified punitive damages.

The suit names the sanitary district, its board of commissioners — who he says did not do their job in interfering with his firing — and MESD Board Executive director Rick Fancher as defendants.

Fancher did not respond to a request for comment from the Belleville News-Democrat.

Political Power Struggle

In 2019, the state legislature approved SB584, a law that would change the appointments of the Metro East Sanitary District, removing one Madison County appointment and giving that appointment to the Granite City Mayor.

In addition to flipping the Republican-controlled district to Democratic control, it also made it a requirement that the director of MESD lives in the district, a requirement then Executive Director Steve Adler did not meet.

The district maintains several levees, 52.5 miles of canals, eight pump stations and 14 miles of sewers in Madison and St. Clair counties.

Former MESD President Andy Economy replaced Adler for a short time ahead of Fancher’s permanent appointment.

During Economy’s time as director, Irby was promoted and given a salary of $85,457 while Adler was named chief deputy executive director and Donald Sawicki was named deputy executive director.

On January 21, 2020, Economy was replaced by Fancher in a 3-1 vote after the board was flipped to Democrat control.

Three were fired immediately

According to meeting minutes, Fancher’s first order of business was to remove Adler, Deputy Executive Director Don Sawicki and Irby, who had recently been promoted to serve as the St. Clair County Maintenance Superintendent at the district.

The three were fired in a unanimous vote.

According to the complaint, Fancher did not give a reason why the three were being fired. The decision, however, was discussed in an executive session, the lawsuit contends.

Irby alleges the same day he was asked to report to the main MESD office to turn in his keys, truck and cell phone and was told he’d be notified when a decision on his severance was decided. Irby says, however, he was never paid any severance owed from the employment agreement.

Irby was replaced by his then foreman, Scott Hillman, who he says is involved in the local Democrat party as a precinct committeeman.