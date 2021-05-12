Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller votes to oust Cheney; Bost and Davis votes unclear

Congressional Republicans voted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from leadership Wednesday morning over her criticisms of former President Donald Trump, though only one member of Congress from southern Illinois has shared how she voted.

A tweet from U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, said Cheney “is seriously out of step with Republicans and is no longer capable of effectively leading the party.”

The vote was a litmus test for Republican support of the former president and of his ongoing influence on the GOP.

“The leadership of the Republican conference should represent our voters, who overwhelmingly support Trump,” another tweet from Miller said.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro said in a statement Republicans need to unite, but did not say whether he supported Cheney or not in the vote. An official tally was not immediately available because the voice vote was held behind closed doors.

“Instead of focusing on internal divisions, it is time for the Republican Party to unite behind a positive vision for working families and ensure that the Washington Democrats’ far left agenda does not become the law of the land,” Bost said.

Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville did not respond to requests for comment on how he voted.

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican whose district stretches from central Illinois to the Wisconsin border, said he supported Cheney, who has been outspoken in her condemnation of Trump’s election denialism.

“Liz has committed the only sin of being consistent and telling the truth. The truth is that the election was not stolen,” Kinzinger said, according to CNN. “74 million voters were not disenfranchised — they were just outnumbered.”

Opposition to Cheney’s leadership mounted after Trump and other Republicans attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election, though judges and state officials from both parties upheld the results.

Republicans are expected to replace Cheney with with Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York. Though Cheney has a more conservative voting record, Stefanik has been a vocal supporter of Trump.

This is a developing story and will be updated.