East St. Louis council makes unanimous pick to replace departed city manager

The city of East St. Louis has a new city manager to replace Brooke Smith, who left the city for a similar position in Missouri.

City Council members voted unanimously to hire Carlos Mayfield as Smith’s replacement in handling the city’s day-to-day operations.

Mayfield is from St. Louis. He previously was employed as the Chief Operating Officer of Renaissance Voice Communications Group. He will be paid a salary of $100,000 annually, said East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern.

“I’m looking forward to working with the mayor, city council, staff and the great citizens to continue our efforts to enhance East St. Louis as the premier city of champions,” he said. “These are challenging times that require all of us to look at innovative ways to sustain city government, businesses, non-profits and community groups and all of the programs and activities that make East St. Louis special.”

Mayfield said in his role with RVC Group, he managed projects at Ballpark Village, the BJC campus renewal and the Washington University Medical Center, among other developments. He also has worked with municipalities, introducing bonds for development for a fire house and police departments.

He says his priority for his new job is being visible in the community by engaging citizens and business owners, he said. He also hopes to entice new economic development in East St. Louis.

“I am very hands on,” he said. “I will listen to what citizens and business owners have to say about the things they would like to see going on here. And, then we will work together.

“While I doubt any one of us alone has the silver bullet to solve all of our challenges at once (but) if we can work together as residents, administration, council, the community, management team, we’ll get through this. I believe.”

Smith’s resignation from East St. Louis was effective May 15. She’ll begin her new job as assistant city manager of University City, Missouri on May 24.

“We wish her well and thank her for all she did for the citizens and the city of East St. Louis,” Eastern said. “We understand that people look for new opportunities and we support them,”Eastern said.

“Carlos Mayfield, brings a new set if eyes, fresh ideas and new energy to the city. He is very qualified to help us get the job done here in the city of East St. Louis. He is excited and so are we.”