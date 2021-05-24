Veteran Cahokia cop goes ‘back home’ to become Dupo’s new chief of police

Dupo found its new police chief just up Illinois 3 in Cahokia.

Dennis Plew, a former captain with the Cahokia Police Department, was sworn in as Dupo’s new chief May 17. He replaces Kevin Smith, who resigned the position after about five weeks on sick leave.

Mayor Jerry Wilson would not comment on the reasons for Smith’s resignation. Smith could not be reached for comment.

“He’s a well-rounded officer. He’s been through the ranks,” Wilson said of Plew. “I think he will bring lots of good things to Dupo.”

Plew worked 24 years with the Cahokia Police Department including 23 years as a member of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Plew started in Cahokia as a patrolman before resigning with the rank of captain on April 30.

He said he is excited about his new opportunity in a familiar place.

“I started my police career at the Dupo Police Department in 1987 as a patrolman,” Plew said. “I am glad to be back home. Dupo is a small, tight knit community.

“I thank the mayor and the board for their unanimous support. I look forward to working with the community and continuing strong relationships between citizens and the police department. I am also looking to establish diversity within the department.”