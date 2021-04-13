Major Case Squad disbanded in probe of Cahokia laundromat killing

After nearly a week of collecting evidence that could lead to the gunman who shot and killed an East St. Louis man at a Cahokia laundromat, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has disbanded its role in the investigation.

The Cahokia Police Department will continue to probe the April 7 shooting death of Ramonte J. Randolph, 29, of East St. Louis, at Best Wash Laundry on Camp Jackson Road.

Randolph was found by Cahokia police shot to death and lying on the floor of the laundry. The gunman fled the scene running, as shown by video released by the Major Case Squad.

Cahokia Police Capt. Dennis Plew said the victim was sitting on a bench inside doing his laundry, when the gunman shot him to death.

Police have not established a motive for the shooting. They are hopeful someone in the public will be able to provide information that will help police to capture the shooter, Plew said.

Plew said the Major Case Squad exhausted the few leads it had but could not develop a suspect.

Chris Johnson, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, released a video showing the suspect wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants. He drove to the laundry in a dark colored vehicle and walked around outside of the laundry in the 1900 block of Camp Jackson Road. .

The video shows the suspect going into the laundry and later running away through a parking lot.

Randolph was pronounced dead on scene at 10:10 p.m., St.Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr. said.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505