Politics & Government

Southern IL U.S. Rep. Mary Miller votes against bill honoring Capitol police officers

A southern Illinois congresswoman voted against honoring police who protected the United States Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, was one of 21 House Republicans who voted against the bill to award Congressional Gold Medals to U.S. Capitol Police and other law enforcement officers, while 406 members of congress voted in favor of it.

Miller’s office did not return a request for comment Tuesday evening.

The bill awards the medal, the highest honor Congress can bestow, to the U.S. Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, the Smithsonian Institution and the Architect of the Capitol. The Smithsonian and Architect will display their medals on a plaque listing law enforcement agencies that helped protect the Capitol.

A violent mob forced its way into the Capitol building in January, sending members of Congress into hiding as the insurrectionists vandalized and looted the building.

Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick died of injuries from the riot. Capitol officer Howard Liebengood and D.C. officer Jeffrey Smith also died days after the insurrection. The bill honors them and other officers, including Capitol officer Eugene Goodman, who diverted rioters away from Senate chambers.

Shortly after being seated in January, Miller cited Adolf Hitler at a rally in front of the Capitol building ahead of the insurrection. She later apologized.

Southern Illinois Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Bost of Murphysboro and Rodney Davis of Taylorville voted for the bill.

Profile Image of Kelsey Landis
Kelsey Landis
Kelsey Landis is an Illinois state affairs and politics reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat. She joined the newsroom in January 2020 after her first stint at the paper from 2016 to 2018. She graduated from Southern Illinois University in 2010 and earned a master’s from DePaul University in 2014. Landis previously worked at The Alton Telegraph. At the BND, she focuses on informing you about what your lawmakers are doing in Springfield and Washington, D.C., and she works to hold them accountable. Landis has won Illinois Press Association awards for her work, including the Freedom of Information Award.
  Comments  

National

Republican election bill pushed ahead over Dems’ objections

June 16, 2021 4:56 AM

National Politics

Former state senator to seek 4th District congressional seat

June 16, 2021 4:56 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service