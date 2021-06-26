Illinois FOID bill could eliminate backlog ‘within a year.’ Why are some still opposed?

Both sides of the debate over gun ownership in Illinois got some of what they wanted after lawmakers approved a bill updating the state’s FOID law.

Gun rights advocates were pleased the bill would relieve a notorious backlog in FOID — or firearm owners identification — cards. Gun control proponents praised expanded background checks and additional tools for law enforcement to remove firearms from people who have had their cards revoked.

But a little something for everybody isn’t enough for supporters of gun rights or gun control. Both promised to continue pushing for more extreme changes to the FOID law (HB 562), which is waiting to be sent to Gov. J.B Pritzker for his signature.

Illinois’ FOID law first went into effect in 1968 and requires residents to obtain an identification card from state police before they can legally own guns or ammunition. State police can deny a card to people convicted of felonies or violent offenses such as domestic violence, assault or battery.

The law also requires police to approve or deny applications within 30 days, a far cry from how long it actually takes. In May, the average processing time for a new applicant was over six and a half months, and seven months for renewals, according to Illinois State Police, infuriating rightful gun owners.

Gun control advocates weren’t happy with enforcement of gun revocations, and believe the changes would help police take firearms away from dangerous people.

Neither side is happy with the data that reflects their concerns, and hope the legislation will help. More than 12,700 Illinoisans applied for new FOID cards in May alone, adding to the state’s backlog. In 2019, more than 1,300 people died from firearm injuries in Illinois, or nearly 11 people per 100,000 — the 35th in the nation.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly says the bill won’t solve all of the state’s problems, but it’s a step in the right direction.

“It doesn’t solve every problem we have with gun safety and FOID, but it makes significant progress on both fronts,” Kelly said. “It makes it easier for the good guys and make it harder for the bad guys.”

Addressing FOID delays

State Sen. Terri Bryant, a Republican from Murphysboro and gun rights advocate, said her office continues to field multiple complaints from constituents daily.

It’s nothing new. FOID applications soared by 167% from 2017 to 2020 in part because of civil unrest, concerns about public safety and the pandemic, burying state police in a massive amount of work that landed the agency in hot water with residents and attracted lawsuits. The number of FOID card holders increased from 1.2 million in 2010 to 2.2 million in 2020 with no updates to the bureaucratic process, Kelly said.

The bill approved in June will finally begin to address the backlog, said Richard Pearson, executive director of the Illinois State Rifle Association.

“Within a year, we’ll see the backlog eliminated completely,” he said.

State police will achieve that by automating renewals and digitizing FOID cards. Anyone who provides their fingerprints to state police will automatically have their cards renewed for free, this while those who choose not to provide fingerprints will still have to reapply and pay $10 every 10 years.

Cards will also be automatically renewed at no extra charge anytime a cardholder buys a firearm. FOID cards will be digital, accessible either on a smartphone or computer, and they’ll be combined with concealed carry licenses. No more costly printing or mail delays.

“(Illinois State Police) won’t have to duplicate those efforts or the expenses,” Pearson said.

The state has already made progress on reducing the backlog, Kelly said. Since December, the agency has processed more new applications than it received, and the backlog of roughly 70,000 is going down by a few thousand each month.

“We’re getting closer and closer to doing them within 30 days,” Kelly said.

The prospect of eliminating the backlog was one reason the rifle association took a neutral stance on the bill rather than opposing it. Bryant, the state senator, said she would have liked to support the bill for the same reason, but voted no because of what she says are onerous new restrictions on private gun sales.

“There’s some good stuff in it,” Bryant said, “but just like any attempt at a bill that’s controversial, they always throw something in at the end that almost makes it poison.”

Sale or transfer of any firearm through an unlicensed dealer would be subject to a background check through Illinois State Police or a federally licensed firearms dealer. The dealer must keep the record for 20 years and may charge up to $25 for the service. Dealers keep those records pursuant to federal law anyway.

The seller or purchaser wouldn’t have to retain the record, but must identify the dealer holding it if police ask. If they don’t, they could be charged with a misdemeanor.

Those provisions punish lawful gun owners, Bryant said.

“How does this make gun violence better? Most of the perpetrators of gun violence don’t have a FOID card anyway,” Bryant said.

Kelly, a former St. Clair County state’s attorney, says keeping private sale records is essential to investigating and prosecuting the illegal trade of firearms and ammunition.

“That’s important because we know from criminal investigations that being able to identify the last lawful transfer of a firearm is key to being able to investigate gun trafficking,” Kelly said.

The ultimate goal for gun rights advocates in Illinois is to abolish the FOID law altogether, Pearson said. He hopes that will happen through multiple ongoing lawsuits to “take it apart piece by piece.

“We don’t like the FOID card but there’s not enough votes to get rid of (it), so we’re going through the courts system, which is where we’re at right now,” Pearson said. “We work on short- and long-term goals. The short-term is getting people their FOID cards and (concealed carry licenses). The long-term goal is to get rid of FOID.”

Taking guns from ‘dangerous individuals’

The changes to private transfers would close a loophole that allowed illegal gun sales and enabled violence, said Cindy McMullan, a metro-east volunteer manager with the gun control group Illinois Moms Demand Action.

Requiring a more thorough background check for private sales could prevent guns from getting into the hands of people who shouldn’t be able to buy them because of convictions, mental health issues or other factors, said McMullan, a retired biology teacher from Columbia.

“Background checks work,” McMullan said. “Why wouldn’t that work in private sales as well?”

State police already require the seller to confirm the buyer is lawfully allowed to have the firearm using Illinois records. Under the bill, state police would require a background check that includes federal records.

“We know for a fact that catches people who should not have a firearm,” Kelly said. “We know that there are transfers of firearms that shouldn’t happen are prevented each day because of background checks.”

A federally licensed dealer may conduct the transfer or Illinois State Police will do it free of charge through an online portal.

Combined with other elements of the bill, the changes would make a difference in Illinois, McMullan said. The legislation also gives police more tools for tracking people who have had their FOID cards revoked, and for confiscating their firearms.

When a person’s FOID card is revoked, Illinois law mandates they must surrender their card and guns to local police, but a BND review of state police records from 2015 to 2018 found that happens less than half of the time because of staffing issues.

The issue became an impetus for the legislation after a man killed five people at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora in February 2019. Gary Montez Martin’s FOID card had been revoked and police should have confiscated his firearm.

Illinois State Police would create an online portal where state, local and federal law enforcement agencies could track whose cards have been revoked. The legislation also establishes a state police task force for enforcing firearm revocations, and requires the creation of an online stolen gun database.

Automating renewals and applications, and eliminating unnecessary bureaucratic steps will free up between $1 and 2 million each year state police will be able to use for enforcing revocations.

“That requires human beings to do those jobs, police officers, troopers, to make sure we don’t just take away a card but make sure where individuals who do not have authority do not possess a firearm,” Kelly said.

The bill didn’t go far enough for gun control advocates, who wanted mandatory fingerprinting to own a firearm. That measure was part of a bill that passed the House, but was ultimately removed in the version approved by the Senate and that awaits the governor’s signature.

Mandating fingerprinting could help reduce gun violence in predominantly Black communities, whose families are forced to deal with trauma regularly, said Larita Rice-Barnes, a pastor and executive director of the Metro East Organizing Coalition. The group works on a variety of issues in East St. Louis, including access to mental health care and violence prevention.

“I do think that (this bill) is a step forward, but it is also signaling that we still have work to do on the ground as well as with the legislators,” said Rice-Barnes, an East St. Louis native.

Perhaps most important for reducing firearm violence, she added, is that the bill puts $9 million toward the state’s Mental Health Reporting Fund. State police and the Department of Human Services use the money to collect and track data on mental health records and cross-check with firearm ownership. The money can also fund mental health treatment programs.

Making sure that money trickles down to East St. Louis is key, McMullan said, but the bill is only a start.

“We need to invest more in Black and Latinx and other communities deeply impacted by gun violence,” McMullan said. “This is something that will help, that will help get some of the guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals and reduce homicides and injuries.”

White communities are also affected by gun violence and could benefit from the effects of the bill, Rice-Barnes said.

“This is a universal problem,” Rice-Barnes said.