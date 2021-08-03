Following Cori Bush’s lead, pastors promise national protests against evictions

Missouri Democratic Rep. Cori Bush (center) leads a protest against evictions on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. The leaders joining Bush include Rev. Jesse Jackson (second from left) and Texas Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (right).

Prominent Black pastors from around the country traveled to Washington Tuesday to express support for Missouri Democratic Rep. Cori Bush’s protest against evictions and to promise similar protests around the nation.

Bush, a freshman congresswoman from St. Louis, has been leading a protest outside the Capitol since Friday evening, calling for reinstatement of the national moratorium on evictions that expired on Saturday.

Bush and colleagues have slept outside the Capitol each night in an effort to pressure President Joe Biden’s administration to revive the moratorium — despite a June Supreme Court ruling — and to compel House leadership to cancel the August recess to pass a legislative fix.

“Change has to happen for us to leave,” Bush said Tuesday when asked how long she planned to keep up her protest. “If I was able to stay in Ferguson on the ground for over 400 days now, this right here, I can do this. We can do this together because I’m not doing it by myself.”

A few hour after Bush made this statement, The New York Times reported that Biden is expected to announce a reinstatement of the moratorium for counties hardest hit by the delta variant, which would include much of Bush’s home state of Missouri. The report noted that the process remains in flux.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“On Friday night, I came to the Capitol with my chair,” Bush said on Twitter in reaction to the report. “I refused to accept that Congress could leave for vacation while 11 million people faced eviction. For 5 days, we’ve been out here, demanding that our government acts to save lives. Today, our movement moved mountains.”

Rev. Jesse Jackson and other ministers from around the country joined Bush on the Capitol steps Tuesday to express their support for the demonstration.

Bishop James Dixon, the president of the Houston chapter of the NAACP, promised that pastors would be leading similar protests around the country when they returned home.

“We’re going to go back to our congregations and through our ministries stand in solidarity with you and we will sleep on the streets in cities around the nation to make this message clear,” Dixon said.

“We cannot afford to lose one American to homelessness, especially in a time of this pandemic. It’s the most inhumane policy we can have, punishing this most vulnerable. And the people doing it are sleeping in mansions on king-sized beds and mattresses,” Dixon said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The expiration of the moratorium could lead to hundreds of evictions in Kansas City and St. Louis. There have been more than 4,100 eviction cases filed in Jackson County alone since September of last year.

Bush, a single mother who was homeless for a period during the early 2000s, said she made the decision to sleep outside the Capitol an hour before she started her protest on Friday.

She has been outside the Capitol each night except for Monday when New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and California Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez served as her substitutes.

The White House announced Monday that it was examining whether there was a legal basis for reinstating the order. It has also called on landlords to hold off on evictions and instead seek funds through the Emergency Rental Assistance program. Billions distributed to states and cities to prevent evictions remains unspent.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Bush Monday. The Monday announcement and Harris’ outreach to the congresswoman are a sign that President Joe Biden’s administration has felt pressure to respond to Bush’s protest.

Bush said she wanted Harris to look in her eyes to see “what pain looks like because that is not far from me. That is not far from me at all, the days that I’ve been out in the park, on the street moving the vehicle around the city of St Louis hoping that the police didn’t stop because we were sitting in the car.”

On Tuesday, a parade of lawmakers arrived to greet Bush and in some cases promise to join her sleeping outside in the nights to come.

The situation highlights the growing tension between the White House and the progressive wing of the Democratic Party on a host of issues.

“So much of the responsibility right now really falls on the White House to rise to the occasion and to use the ability that it has to extend the eviction moratorium, and to call for filibuster reform or abolition, so that we can secure a multiracial democracy,” said New York Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones, who tied the housing issue to the ongoing debate on voting rights as he joined Bush on the Capitol steps.

Texas Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee argued that the Supreme Court ruling that ended the moratorium shouldn’t be binding because it was made before the delta variant became rampant in multiple states, including Bush’s home state of Missouri.

Bush acknowledged that legislation would still be necessary regardless of White House action because there’s no guarantee that a court would uphold its reinstatement. She called on House members of both parties to return to Washington to pass legislation as soon as possible.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, issued a statement Tuesday that praised Bush’s protest, but she has not indicated plans to call the House back from its recess.

The Star’s Cortlynn Stark contributed to this report.