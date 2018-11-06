Why local voters turned out for election

People who cast ballots at Signal Hill School in West Belleville talk about what motivated them to vote in the midterm election. Many feel voting is a right, privilege or duty. Others want change for America.
By
By

Elections

Referendum results for St. Clair, Madison and Randolph counties

By Hana Muslic

hmuslic@bnd.com

November 06, 2018 08:36 PM

Here are the latest election results for referendums and advisory questions in St. Clair and Madison counties.

Collinsville Area Recreation District referendum

Would dissolve the Collinsville Area Recreation District.

Yes:

Madison County: 6,995

St. Clair County:

No:

Madison County: 1,740

St. Clair County:

Smithton Community School District #130 referendum

Would issue bonds for the Smithton Community School District #130.

Yes:

No:

Columbia Fire Protection District referendum

Would levy taxes for the Columbia Fire Protection District.

Yes:

Monroe County: 2,229

St. Clair County:

No:

Monroe County: 1,050

St. Clair County:

Villa Hills Fire Protection District referendum

Would issue bonds for the Columbia Fire Protection District.

Yes:

No:

Madison County Gun Sanctuary County advisory question

Would allow Madison County to become a gun sanctuary county.

Yes: 55,559

No: 27,860

Madison County Recorder of Deeds advisory question

Would dissolve the position of Madison County Recorder of Deeds and eliminate all of its duties and responsibilities by Dec. 7, 2020.

Yes: 52,281

No: 29,008

Madison County Advisory Referendum referendum

Would require an advisory referendum for all Madison County government decisions that would incur bond debt.

Yes: 75,777

No: 7,071

Fosterburg Water Board referendum

Would have trustees of the Fosterburg Water District elected rather than appointed.

Yes: 2,288

No: 363

Godfrey Township referendum

Would dissolve the Godfrey Township.

Yes: 4,947

No: 2,946

Alton Township referendum

Would dissolve the Alton Township.

Yes: 3,586

No: 4,733

Chester Community School District #139 referendum

Would have members of the Chester Community School District #139 board be elected in 2019 and thereafter.

Yes: 1,345

No: 665

Randolph County Gun Sanctuarly referendum

Would allow Randolph County to become a gun sanctuary county.

Yes: 6,405

No: 1,142

