Referendum results for St. Clair, Madison and Randolph counties

Here are the latest election results for referendums and advisory questions in St. Clair and Madison counties.
Collinsville Area Recreation District referendum
Would dissolve the Collinsville Area Recreation District.
Yes:
Madison County: 6,995
St. Clair County:
No:
Madison County: 1,740
St. Clair County:
Smithton Community School District #130 referendum
Would issue bonds for the Smithton Community School District #130.
Yes:
No:
Columbia Fire Protection District referendum
Would levy taxes for the Columbia Fire Protection District.
Yes:
Monroe County: 2,229
St. Clair County:
No:
Monroe County: 1,050
St. Clair County:
Villa Hills Fire Protection District referendum
Would issue bonds for the Columbia Fire Protection District.
Yes:
No:
Madison County Gun Sanctuary County advisory question
Would allow Madison County to become a gun sanctuary county.
Yes: 55,559
No: 27,860
Madison County Recorder of Deeds advisory question
Would dissolve the position of Madison County Recorder of Deeds and eliminate all of its duties and responsibilities by Dec. 7, 2020.
Yes: 52,281
No: 29,008
Madison County Advisory Referendum referendum
Would require an advisory referendum for all Madison County government decisions that would incur bond debt.
Yes: 75,777
No: 7,071
Fosterburg Water Board referendum
Would have trustees of the Fosterburg Water District elected rather than appointed.
Yes: 2,288
No: 363
Godfrey Township referendum
Would dissolve the Godfrey Township.
Yes: 4,947
No: 2,946
Alton Township referendum
Would dissolve the Alton Township.
Yes: 3,586
No: 4,733
Chester Community School District #139 referendum
Would have members of the Chester Community School District #139 board be elected in 2019 and thereafter.
Yes: 1,345
No: 665
Randolph County Gun Sanctuarly referendum
Would allow Randolph County to become a gun sanctuary county.
Yes: 6,405
No: 1,142
