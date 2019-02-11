Running for office in 2019? Here’s how you can be a part of BND election coverage

Elections

The April 2, 2019, elections will decide who will serve on city councils, school boards and in other local offices. The Belleville News-Democrat plans to send questionnaires to candidates in selected competitive races. If you’re running for office and want to participate in the questionnaires, please send an email to reporter Joseph Bustos at jbustos@bnd.com.

The Belleville News-Democrat will only accept electronic submissions. We ask that responses be returned by March 2. If you have any questions, please call Reporter Joseph Bustos at 618-239-2451.

Responses may be included in a BND print edition.

This is a continuation of the service the BND offered prior to the 2018 general election.

