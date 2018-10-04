Get to know the candidates running to represent Southern Illinois in the 2018 election

In November, voters will decide who they want representing them in Washington, D.C., in Springfield and on county boards.
Among the offices voters are scheduled to elect are governor, attorney general, state representative, state senator, U.S. representative, judge and county government positions.
On this page, you can see what candidates in competitive primary elections had to say in various questionnaires as well in articles about some of the races. Some candidates have yet to return questionnaires and the page will be updated as their responses come in.
The election is Nov. 6.
12th Congressional District
Mike Bost, of Murphysboro (Republican)
Brendan Kelly, of Swansea (Democrat)
Randy Auxier, of Murphysboro (Green)
New attack ads by Bost, Kelly campaigns bend the truth, fact check shows
Bost used $91,000 in taxpayer-funded postage in 2017 - tops among Illinois reps
Kelly says Congress needs new leaders. Bost asks why he’s taking old leaders’ money
13th Congressional District
Rodney Davis, of Taylorville (Republican)
Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, of Springfield (Democrat)
15th Congressional District
John Shimkus, of Collinsivlle (Republican)
Kevin Gaither, of Charleston (Democrat)
State Rep. District 107
Blaine Wilhour, of Beecher City (Republican)
David Seiler, of Effingham (Democratic)
State Rep. District 111
Mike Babcock, of Bethalto (Republican)
Monica Bristow, of Godfrey (Democrat)
State Rep. District 112
Dwight Kay, of Glen Carbon (Republican)
Katie Stuart, of Edwardsville (Democrat)
State Rep. District 113
Doug Jameson, of Belleville (Republican)
Jay Hoffman, of Swansea (Democrat)
State Rep. District 114
Jason Madlock, of Centreville (Republican)
LaToya Greenwood, of East St. Louis (Democrat)
State Rep. District 116
David Friess, of Red Bud (Republican)
Jerry Costello II, of Smithton (Democrat)
Alderman missed more than half of 2017 City Council meetings. Now he wants to be state rep.
Costello and Friess both issue fact checks. Neither can agree on what the facts are.
State Senate District 54
Jason Plummer, of Edwardsville (Republican)
Brian Stout, of Vandalia (Democrat)
State Senate District 56
Rachelle Aud Crowe, of Glen Carbon (Democrat)
Hal Patton, of Edwardsville (Downstate United)
State Senate District 57
Tanya Hildenbrand, of Belleville (Republican)
Christopher Belt, of Cahokia (Democrat)
Illinois Governor
Bruce Rauner (Republican)
J.B. Pritzker (Democrat)
Kash Jackson (Libertarian)
Sam McCann (Conservative)
Illinois Attorney General
Erika Harold (Republican)
Kwame Raoul (Democrat)
Bubba Harsy (Libertarian)
Illinois Comptroller
Darlene Senger (Republican)
Susana Mendoza (Democrat)
Claire Ball (Libertarian)
Illinois Treasurer
Jim Dodge (Republican)
Mike Frerichs (Democrat)
Mike Leheney (Libertarian)
Illinois Secretary of State
Jason Helland (Republican)
Jesse White (Democrat)
Steve Dutner (Libertarian)
St. Clair County Candidates
St. Clair County Clerk
Duane Henson (Republican)
Thomas “Tom” Holbrook (Democrat)
St. Clair County Treasurer
Philip Kammann (Republican)
Andrew Lopinot (Democrat)
St. Clair County Sheriff
Nicholas “Nick” Gailius (Republican)
Richard “Rick” Watson (Democrat)
St. Clair County Board of Review
Phillip “Phil” W. Henning (Republican)
Michael Crockett, Jr. (Democrat)
St. Clair County Board District 1
C. Catherine Demers, of Collinsville (Republican)
Robert Allen, Jr., of Fairmont City (Democrat)
St. Clair County Board District 7
Ed Cockrell, of New Athens (Republican)
Melinda “Mindy” Schneidewind, of Marissa (Democrat)
St. Clair County Board District 8
Deborah Brennan, of Belleville (Republican)
Ken Easterly, of Belleville (Democrat)
St. Clair County Board District 10
Cindi McDonald, of Belleville (Republican)
Paul Seibert, of Belleville (Democrat)
St. Clair County Board District 11
Nicholas J. Wiesbrock, of Belleville (Republican)
Jerry Dinges, of Belleville (Democrat)
St. Clair County Board District 12
Kevin Wallace, of Belleville (Republican)
Susan Gruberman, of Belleville (Democrat)
St. Clair County Board District 13
Steve Reeb, of Swansea (Republican)
Cheryl Newsome, of Belleville (Democrat)
St. Clair County Board District 14
Albert Meints Hampton, of Swansea (Republican)
Bob Trentman, of Belleville (Democrat)
St. Clair County Board District 19
Daniel J. Weidenbenner, of Belleville (Republican)
Jana Armstrong Moll, of Belleville (Democrat)
St. Clair County Board District 20
Kevin Dawson, of Mascoutah (Republican)
Donna Cameron, of Mascoutah (Democrat)
St. Clair County Board District 21
Bert “Dean” Pruett, of Freeburg (Republican)
Frank “F.X.” Heiligenstein, of Freeburg (Democrat)
St. Clair County Board District 23
Fred C. Boch, of O’Fallon (Republican)
Richie Meile, of O’Fallon (Democrat)
St. Clair County Board District 27
Matthew Stirrup, of Fairview Heights (Republican)
Kenneth G. Sharkey, of Fairview Heights (Democrat)
St. Clair County Board District 28
Kurt Schutz, of Fairview Heights (Republican)
Scott Greenwald, of Fairview Heights (Democrat)
Madison County
Madison County Clerk
Stephen J. Adler (Republican)
Debbie Ming-Mendoza (Democrat)
Madison County Treasurer
Chris Slusser (Republican)
Christopher L. Miller (Democrat)
Madison County Regional Office of Education Superintendent
Robert Werden (Republican)
Andrew Paul Reinking (Democrat)
Madison County Board District 5
Mick Madison, of Bethalto (Republican)
Jessica Ellison Thomas, of Alton (Democrat)
Madison County Board District 6
Raymond E. Wesley, of Alton (Republican)
Dustin Hudson, of Godfrey (Democrat)
Madison County Board District 10
Tim Smith, of Alton (Republican)
Bruce Malone, of Alton (Democrat)
Joshua Young, of Alton (Green)
Madison County Board District 11
Dalton Gray, of Troy (Republican)
Frederick Faust, of Edwardsville (Democrat)
Madison County Board District 13
James D. Futrell, of East Alton (Republican)
Matthew King, of East Alton (Democrat)
Madison County Board District 14
Tom McRae, of Bethalto (Republican)
Timothy Tweedy, of Bethalto (Democrat)
Madison County Board District 15
Chrissy Dutton, of Bethalto (Republican)
Michael Sabolo, Jr., of Wood River (Democrat)
Madison County Board District 16
Chris Hankins, of Pontoon Beach (Democrat)
Susan Presswood, of Granite City (Independent)
Madison County Board District 21
John “Eric” Foster, of Granite City (Republican)
Arthur Asadorian, of Granite City (Democrat)
Madison County Board District 25
Chris Guy, of Maryville (Republican)
Michael Bartsch , of Maryville (Democrat)
Madison County Board District 27
Clint Jones, of Maryville (Republican)
M. Joe Semanisin, of Maryville (Democrat)
Madison County Board District 28
Nancy Moss, of Collinsville (Republican)
Elizabeth “Liz” Dalton, of Collinsville (Democrat)
Judicial candidates
Appellate Court Fifth Judicial District (to replace Richard Goldenhersch)
David K. Overstreet (Republican)
Kevin T. Hoerner (Democrat)
20th Judicial Circuit (to replace Jan Fiss)
Katherine Ruocco (Republican)
Heinz Rudolf (Democrat)
20th Circuit (to replace Vincent Lopinot)
Paul Evans (Republican)
John J. O’Gara (Democrat)
20th Circuit (to replace Robert LeChien)
Laninya Cason (Republican)
Chris Kolker (Democrat)
Third Circuit (to replace Barbara Crowder)
Mark Rabe (Republican)
Sarah Smith (Democrat)
Third Circuit (to replace John B. Barberis)
David Dugan (Republican)
Marc Parker (Democrat)
