12th Congressional candidates spar in debate

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, Democrat Brendan Kelly, of Swansea, and Green Party candidate Randy Auxier of Murphysboro participated in a televised debate Tuesday night as the three vie to become the U.S. representative from Illinois’ 12th Congressional District.
This was the only meeting where all three of the candidates participated. A debate last week at Lindenwood University-Belleville did not include Bost, who opted out.
Bost has had a slight lead in several polls but the latest poll from The New York Times has him leading Kelly by 9 percentage points.
Early in the debate, Kelly criticized Bost’s regarding unions.
“The reason we’re not seeing increase in wages is because we have people in power now, including Mr. Bost, that have done everything they can to undermine organized labor,” Kelly said.
In commenting on the economy, Bost said, “What we did with the tax cuts and what we did to expand business growth is (happening) nationwide.” He said slow growth in the region is because of the state of Illinois.
Auxier said the economy needs infrastructure investments such as high-speed rail.
In a response to a question about college student debt, Bost said there needs to be more vocational training and that the money people are saving because of tax reform ($2,200 for a family of four in Southern Illinois) allows families to save for college.
Kelly said a national service program makes sense as a way to help students pay for college, but it’s not for everyone. He also said there needs to be a change in the “amoral policy” that the federal government “makes a profit off of student loans.”
On who they would vote for speaker of the House of Representatives, Bost said he would support Rep Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., while Kelly said he would be under pressure to vote for U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., like legislators in the state are pressured to vote for longtime state House Speaker Mike Madigan, D-Chicago.
“I will vote for speaker for whoever will put Southern Illinois first,” Kelly said. He added that Bost is pressured by the GOP to say Pelosi would be speaker again if Democrats regain power in the House of Representatives. Kelly previously has said he won’t vote for Pelosi.
On the issue of immigration, Bost said he voted to correct problem of separation of children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Kelly said the immigration system is broken and he noted the GOP controls the White House, House and Senate. “(They) have no excuse for not getting it done,” he said of reforming the immigration system.
Bost said he worked with both Republicans and Democrats, including Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., to get the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to move its western headquarters from St. Louis to a site next to Scott Air Force Base. “If I failed, he failed,” Bost said, adding that President Barack Obama decided to build the new NGA headquarters in north St. Louis. Kelly has criticized Bost for not doing enough to bring the NGA to St. Clair County.
On health care, Bost said he supports plans that are “affordable and portable,” and doesn’t want to see coverage for pre-existing conditions go away. He also said three counties in the 12th Congressional District only have one insurance provider in the marketplace system.
In a response to a question about the opioid epidemic, Bost said he created a task force to deal with the opioid epidemic and invited the U.S. surgeon general to Southern Illinois. He said there needs to be more legislation on this issue. “We’ve got to deal with this crisis,” he said.
Kelly said: “We have to stop (the) flow of fentanyl and heroin (which) requires border security. We also have make sure our health care has treatment for mental health and addiction.”
Auxier said there is a need for single-payer health care system to deal with the opioid epidemic.
Auxier said he favors the legalization of marijuana and the sales should be taxed while Bost said he is against legalization for recreational use and said cannabis should be removed from schedule 1 enforcement.
Bost said a growing economy could help balance the federal budget. “We’re in position now we have to make sure the economy grows,“ he said. Kelly said rich people should pay more in taxes so the federal government can avoid cuts in Social Security and Medicare.
On the debate stage, Auxier was flanked by Bost and Kelly, who criticized each other. “Thank you guys for being civil to me.,” Auxier said.
Kelly has said multiple times that the country should get money out of politics.
The race has attracted high profile figures to the district. Democratic Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights icon, has campaigned with Kelly. Vice President Mike Pence headlined a fundraiser for Bost in July.
President Donald Trump came to Granite City in July to tout the steel mill reopening after steel tariffs went into place. Trump is scheduled to hold a rally with Bost in Murphysboro on Saturday.
