Elections
Live updates: Follow along with Election Day news in southwestern Illinois
Still time to use BND Voter Guide
The BND has prepared an online, interactive poll to help you make an informed decision when you vote.
Follow this link, enter your address in the field at the top of the page, and our voter guide will show you a sample of the ballot you’ll see at your local polling place. In addition, contested races include candidate profiles.
Live updates from the polls
Months of campaigning have brought us to Election Day 2020.
More than 97 millions Americans already have either voted early or mailed-in ballots, which more than doubles early voting figures from the 2016 election.
Today, the BND will chronicle the events at the metro-east’s polling places beginning with opening of the polls at 6 a.m. to whatever results can be tallied today. Stay here for live updates as Election Day 2020 proceeds.
Comments