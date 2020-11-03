Live updates: Get the latest on IL election race results, vote count delays and issues

AP: Biden wins in Illinois

Former Vice President Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Illinois, according to the Associated Press.

The AP declared Biden the winner of Illinois as soon as polls closed in the state, even though election officials there had yet to release any results from Tuesday’s presidential contest.

The news agency did so after results from AP VoteCast and an analysis of early voting statistics confirmed expectations that the state’s longstanding political trends in favor of Democratic presidential candidates will hold.

VoteCast, the AP’s wide-ranging survey of the American electorate, captures voters’ choices and why they made them.

Illinois has long been a Democratic stronghold and hasn’t swung for a Republican presidential candidate since George H.W. Bush in 1988. Hillary Clinton carried the state by 17 percentage points in 2016.

Polls close in Illinois, vote counting begins

Polling sites closed at 7 p.m. in Illinois. Local election officials will begin counting votes from ballots cast on Election Day, through early in-person voting and by mail.

The Illinois State Board of Elections will certify the results from local election officials on Dec. 4.

How many vote-by-mail ballots are outstanding?

Statewide, 2.35 million residents requested vote-by-mail ballots.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 521,000 had not been returned, but Illinois will accept those ballots until Nov. 17 as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3.

Here were the number of outstanding ballots in the metro-east as of Tuesday afternoon:

St. Clair: 5,522

Madison: 5,698

Bond: 264

Clinton: 663

East St. Louis: 553

Monroe: 480

Randolph: 375

Washington: 122

Where to find election results

Reporters from the Belleville News-Democrat and the Associated Press will publish the unofficial results here from election officials as they become available Tuesday night.

We are covering a variety of races and ballot measures, from the president to the Madison County Board chair, the Illinois graduated income tax amendment and the proposed Cahokia Heights merger.

What happened at the polls on Election Day?

The BND chronicled the events at the metro-east’s polling places and beyond beginning with opening of the polls at 6 a.m. Read about what happened here.