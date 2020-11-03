Live updates: Madison County Chairman

Voters headed to the polls to decide whether to elect Republican incumbent Kurt Prenzler or Democratic challenger Bob Daiber to the position of Madison County Board Chairman. Here are the latest results:

Polls have closed in Illinois. Results will be posted as they become available.

The county board chairman serves for a term of four years, presiding over meetings and appoint board members to serve on the many committees of the board.

Prenzler was elected in 2016. His reelection campaign has focused on animal control, property taxes and improving county resident’s quality of life. He said that means focusing on improving safety, lowering taxes and supporting the health department as it fights COVID-19.

“The most pressing issue facing this county is maintaining, and indeed improving the quality of life for everyday residents. Maintaining and indeed improving the quality of life is measured so many ways,” he said.

Daiber, a resident of Marine and Madison County’s Regional Superintendent of Schools, previously sought the Democratic nomination for governor in 2018.

The many controversies between members of the Madison County Board and county administration played a key part in his decision to run, Daiber said when he announced his run.

“I’ve observed some of the controversies that continue to go on in the county administration,” Daiber said. “This controversy needs to an end, it’s been ongoing for three years and I don’t think its good government.”

The contest has continuously heated up in the weeks leading up to Election Day, with both candidates hurtling attacks at one another over different policies on taxes, controversies and even the treatment of animals.