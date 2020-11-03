Live updates: Southwestern Illinois state House results

Polls have closed in Illinois and unofficial results for southern Illinois state House of Representatives races will be updated as numbers become available.

At least two metro-east races are expected to be close.

In the 116th District, incumbent Democratic state Rep. Nathan Reitz of Steeleville faces David Friess, a Republican from Red Bud.

In the 111th District, incumbent Democratic state Rep. Monica Bristow of Alton faces Republican Amy Elik of Fosterburg.

In 2018, Jerry Costello II won in the 116th with 53.5% of the vote against Friess’ 46.5%. Reitz succeeded Costello after he accepted a job directing a state agency, and Republicans believe it’ll be a challenge for the appointed incumbent to keep his seat. As for Bristow, she only defeated the Republican nominee by one percentage point in 2018. Both districts favored President Donald Trump in 2016.

Republican candidates attempted to connect the Democrats to Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Friess and Elik say metro-east voters grew weary of Chicago money influencing their representatives. Democratic voter dissatisfaction may have peaked this year, House GOP leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs says, after Madigan was linked to a bribery scheme involving the largest electric utility in Illinois.

In the 112th District, incumbent Democratic state Rep. Katie Stuart faces Republican Lisa Ciampoli, a former Madison County board member.

Illinois House Districts 107, 108, 113, 114 and 115

107th District

David Seiler Democrat

Blaine Wilhour (i) Republican

108th District

Charles E. Meier (i) Republican

Kacie Weicherding Democrat

113th District

Jay Hoffman (i) Democrat

Ryan Musick (Objection pending) Constitution

Mark Elmore (obj overruled) Libertarian

114th District

LaToya Greenwood (i) Democrat

Dave Barnes Republican

115th District

Paul Jacobs Republican

Ian Peak Libertarian

Randy Auxier Green