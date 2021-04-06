Here’s how you can learn about candidates in Tuesday’s local elections in southwest IL

Today is Election Day, when voters across southwestern Illinois choose who will represent them in their local governments.

On the ballot are races for township, city, village and school district offices.

Here are seven key questions, and answers, about the elections:

When are polls open?

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will also be a drop box outside of the St. Clair County Courthouse where you can drop off your mail-in ballot

How can I find out more about the candidates?

The BND’s Voter Guide at bnd.com is a great place to start. It’s not too late to do your research about candidates before heading to your polling place.

We reached out to nearly 300 candidates in contested races for city, village and school offices in Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties and asked them to complete a questionnaire that describes why they are running and where they stand on key issues. Candidates’ answers are included in this year’s guide, which is available to BND subscribers.

There are competitive races for mayor in 18 cities, including Belleville, Lebanon, Edwardsville and Granite City. And there are contested board of education races in 17 school districts.

We also invited 120 township candidates in contested races in Madison and St. Clair counties to send the BND a link to their campaign website or social media page.

What are the COVID-19 guidelines at polling places?





Election officials and medical experts urge you to wear a mask and follow all other recommended precautions inside the polling station to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

You can expect to see metro-east election judges with face shields, masks, gloves and hand sanitizer for your safety and theirs.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends voters stay 6 feet away from other people. The CDC also advises voters to “take care when touching surfaces and wash your hands often or, if not possible, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.”

If you don’t wear a mask, an election judge will direct you to a separate voting booth, St. Clair County Clerk Tom Holbrook said.

If I have a physical disability, how can I get help at my polling place?

You can go to the polling place with a companion who can help you complete a ballot if the person signs an affidavit.

What if I see something that concerns me at a polling place?

The Illinois State Board of Elections recommends that you speak with an election judge at the polling place. Also, in St. Clair County, you can call the county clerk’s office at 618-825-2366 to report a concern. You also can send an email to VoterIntegrity@co.st-clair.il.us.

Where can I get election results?

Our staff will begin posting election results at bnd.com as soon they are available Tuesday after the polls close. We will update the results throughout the night.

You can also help with coverage on Election Day by sharing your voting experience, questions and tips via email at Elections2021@bnd.com.

What about results for write-in candidates?

Several write-in candidates are running today.

Holbrook said his employees will begin hand counting the write-in ballots late Tuesday. He will release information about the write-in ballots as soon as possible, if the number of write-in ballots appeared to affect the results of a race.