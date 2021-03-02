BND seeks info from township candidates

The Belleville News-Democrat plans to expand its Voter Guide to help residents learn more about township candidates running in the April 6 election.

If you are on the ballot running in a contested race in either a St. Clair or Madison county township, please email us a link to your campaign’s social media page or website.

Here is the email address: Elections2021@bnd.com.

The BND has already contacted over 280 candidates running in contested city, village and school board elections. These candidates have been asked to complete a candidate questionnaire and you can see the responses at bnd.com/voter-guide.

The Voter Guide is constantly being updated as we receive and review responses to the questionnaire.

Early voting for the April 6 election began on Feb. 25.